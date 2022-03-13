Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Jammu & Kashmir Budget In Parliament On March 14

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Jammu and Kashmir Budget in Parliament on Monday, March 14. The Finance Minister will present a statement of "estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory for the year 2022-23," a release on Lok Sabha's website reads.

The second part of the Parliament's Budget Session begins on Monday with the Opposition set to corner the Modi government on a range of issues, including unemployment, deduction in EPF and the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in the war-hit Ukraine.

The government's top agenda would be getting Parliament's approval for the budgetary proposals and presentation of Jammu & Kashmir's budget. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to take up the matter for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.

The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. With the COVID cases declining and the situation improving, both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sessions from 11 am.

The first session of Budget had begun on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and Union Budget.

Sonia Gandhi calls Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

Ahead of the second session of the Budget Session, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group and decided to work in coordination with like-minded political parties.

"We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session," Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

Apart from unemployment and cut in EPF, Opposition leaders are also expected to demand a statement from the Centre on the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine. The Opposition had slammed the government over "delay" in rescuing students.

Image: Sansad TV