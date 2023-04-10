FM Sitharaman In US For IMF Spring Meet Reaches Washington DC By Train | Watch

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Washington DC from New York city on a train on April 10. The Finance Minister was received by Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is here to attend the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), along with G20 meetings, Investor/Bilateral meetings, and other associated meetings.

The second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting will be jointly presided over by Finance Minister Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Multilateral discussions will be attended by about 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invited nations, and numerous international and regional organisations.

Union Finance Minister’s arrival in John F Kennedy International Airport

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who arrived at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York on Sunday, April 9, was received by the Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal at the airport. She will also take part in various G20 meetings in Washington DC during her visit.

Topics for discussion

Various topics like the global economy, the international financial system, sustainable finance, the financial sector, financial inclusion, and international taxes will be covered at the meeting.

According to reports, the meeting's various sessions will concentrate on debating topics like addressing food and energy insecurity, managing global debt vulnerabilities, bolstering Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), mobilising funding for climate action, advancing financial inclusion, and hastening progress on international tax and financial sector issues.

The second G20 FMCBG meeting will advance work on the G20 India Finance Track deliverables in preparation for the third G20 FMCBG summit, which will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in July 2023. These gatherings are anticipated to offer informed contributions on the financial front to the leaders' declaration that will be adopted at the New Delhi Summit in September 2023.

The finance minister will meet with her respective conterparts from G20 nations as well as the leaders of other delegations on the sidelines of the Spring Annual Meetings. She will also meet with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a high-level discussion on April 11 to discuss topics of shared interest.