Finance Minister Sitharaman Draws Linkages Between Kashi-Kanchi At Academic Programme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday referred to the age-old ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, saying all Indians are one despite cultural differences between them.

Addressing an academic programme on 'Temple Architecture and Other Heritage Forms of Knowledge' organised under the 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam' at Banaras Hindu University here, Sitharaman said the relationship between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu is being realised through this event.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the finance minister said he was realising the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Whatever happens in Kashi, happens in Kanchi (Kanchipuram) too. This indicates the centuries-old ties between the two places," she said.

"We are all people of India. Each one of us speaks a language adopted at home. The culture we go to may differ, but we are all one," she added.

