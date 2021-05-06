Finance Ministry Clarifies No Consignment Of 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators Pending In Customs

The Ministry of Finance, on Wednesday, cleared the air regarding oxygen concentrators pending in custom authorities and informed that no such claim is true. Earlier, social media was flooded with reports of 3,000 oxygen concentrators pending clearance from the customs authorities. The matter was taken up to Delhi High Court as well. The Ministry further added that if any citizen has confirmed the information on the matter, then the government is ready to take the action.

"We have again checked with our field formations and there is no such consignment lying with the Customs. However, since a photograph has also been put on Twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action," added the Ministry.

Press Note regarding news reports about pendency of 3000 oxygen concentrators with Indian Customs. @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/WzMqCX0Z7Y — CBIC (@cbic_india) May 3, 2021

As the country is currently dealing with a deadly situation of COVID-19, the central government, for the time being, issued notifications removing basic customs duty and/or health cess on imports of a number of COVID-19 related relief materials.

On Sunday, the government had also announced relief measures for taxpayers under the Goods and Services (GST) due to the unfortunate situation of COVID-19.

"In view of the challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting the statutory and regulatory compliances under Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has issued notifications, all dated 1 May 2021, providing various relief measures for taxpayers," read the release by the Ministry of Finance.

India COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, the Government has stated that the third way is inevitable however preparations are getting ramped up to fight the crisis. On Thursday, India recorded maximum fresh cases with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 deaths. India crossed the 4-lakh mark for the second time after April 30 giving fresh state of worry. The total death toll has climbed to 23,01,68 while the infection tally increased to 2,10,77,410. There is a sharp rise in active as well as fatalities in the country. A rise in the cases has also resulted in a shortage of COVID-19 urgent supplies, and hospitals are filled with the pressure of a huge caseload.