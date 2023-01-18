Finance Ministry Contractual Employee Arrested By Delhi Police For Leaking Classified Data

The crime branch of Delhi police busted an espionage network and arrested a contractual employee of the Finance Ministry for allegedly leaking sensitive information to foreign countries, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sumit, a data entry operator was booked under Official Secrets Act for espionage activities.

The accused provided classified data in lieu of money. Police recovered a mobile phone from him which he used to share secret data related to the Ministry of Finance. The police registered a case vide First Information Report (FIR) no. 17/23 on Tuesday under Official Secrets Act.

The Official Secrets Act deals with espionage or spying and the disclosure of secret information of the government. If found guilty, a person can get a jail term of up to 14 years, a fine or both.

MEA driver arrested for espionage by Delhi police

In November last year, Delhi police with help of security forces arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on charges of passing confidential information to a Pakistan-based person.

The driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan's spy agency ISI who pretended to be a woman when he spoke with him. The suspect allegedly used to give “confidential and sensitive” details related to national security.

In December, Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) arrested a person, identified as Tapinder Singh, for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI. "He had been supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to the ISI for the last four years," police said.