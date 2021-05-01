Finance Ministry Extends Income Tax Compliance Deadlines Amid Second COVID-19 Wave

In a bid to provide some relief to the taxpayers during the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19, the Centre on Saturday extended the deadline of various Income Tax compliances. In a notification dated May 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), informed that through its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the organisation has provided relaxation with respect to Income-Tax compliances by taxpayers.

Government extends timelines of certain compliances, to mitigate the difficulties faced by taxpayers due to ongoing #COVID19 pandemic: Ministry of Finance pic.twitter.com/Pvzg7lmKNS — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

Following are the relaxation provided by the CBDT in respect of compliances by the taxpayers:-

The appeal to Commissioner (Appeals) under Chapter XX of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for which the last date of filing under that Section was April 1, 2021, can be filed within the time period under the section by May 31, 2021.

The objections to the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) under Section 144C of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for which the last date of filing under that Section was April 1, 2021, can be filed within the time provided under the section or by May 31, 2021.

The income-tax return in response to notice under Section 148 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for which the last date of filing of return of income was April 1, 2021, can be filed within the time allowed notice by May 31, 2021

The filing of the belated income tax return under sub-section (4) and revised return under sub-section (5) of Section 139 of the Income-tax Act,1961, for the assessment year 2020-21, which was required to be filed on or before March 31, 2021, can now be filed on or before May 31, 2021

The payment of the tax deducted under Section 194-IA, Section 194-IB and Section 194M of the Income-tax Act, 1961, and the filing of the challan-cum-statement for such tax deducted, which was required to be paid by April 30, 2021, can now be paid on or before 31" May 2021.

The statement in Form number 61, containing the particulars of declarations received in Form number 60, which was required to be furnished by April 30, 2021, can now be furnished on or before May 31, 2021.

(Credit-PTI)