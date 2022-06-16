Finance Ministry Meets With Banks, Insurance Firms; Discusses Ways To Support Agniveers

On June 16, the Ministry of Finance released a statement, which said that the Secretary of Department of Financial services (DFS) held a meeting with CEOs of Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Public Sector Insurance Companies (PSICs) and Financial Institutions (FIs) to identify ways in which banks and financial institutes can support 'Agniveers' after the completion of their tenure of duty.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a new recruitment scheme for the Armed forces called 'Agnipath'. The scheme allows youth to serve in the Armed Forces on a short-term contractual basis, for four years.

During the meeting, it was decided that PSBs, PSICs and FIs would explore employment opportunities for 'Agniveers' in suitable capacities based on their educational qualifications and skills through suitable benefits/relaxations etc., the ministry added.

"It was also decided that Banks would explore possibilities of supporting 'Agniveers' through suitable credit facilities for skill upgradation, education for setting up businesses and to take up self-employment, said the ministry's statement.

The statement also stated that the existing government schemes such as MUDRA, Stand Up India etc., would be leveraged for extending support to 'Agniveers'.

Centre's plans to support Agniveers after service

Mindful of the concerns over the future career prospects of 'Agniveers', the Ministry of Education (MoE) also decided to launch a special three-year skill-based bachelor's degree programme for them. Under the program, 50% of the credits required for a graduate degree will come from skill training - both technical and non-technical - received by the Agniveers.

The remaining 50% credits will come from a basket of courses that cover a variety of subjects like languages, economics, history, political science, public administration, sociology, mathematics, education, commerce, tourism, vocational studies, agriculture, 'Jyotish' and ability enhancement courses on environmental studies and English communication skills.

Agniveers to get priority recruitment

On June 15, a day after the Agnipath scheme was launched, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared priority in recruitment of Agniveers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Agniveers will get priority in joining the Madhya Pradesh Police recruitment and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar promised priority for Agniveers when it comes to recruitment for state government jobs.