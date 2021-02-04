Finance Secretary Explains Agri Cess; Stresses On Need To Promote Infrastructure In Sector

After the Finance Ministry introduced the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) in the Union Budget 2021, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey explained the details of the cess, remarking that the need of the hour was for 'agriculture to become more productive.' "This critical infrastructure and development cess is proposed in this budget to promote infrastructure in the agriculture sector. The need of the hour is that our agriculture should become more productive. Our system should be such that the efficiency of agriculture should increase," Pandey told news agency ANI.

"Our farmers should get the remunerative prices for their produce, a lot of investments is required to materialise this. And therefore, the government has created this dedicated fund to make investments in the infrastructure and the technology in the field of agriculture," he added.

The Finance Secretary further revealed that with the economy struggling under the impact of the pandemic, relief needed to be given to the people while ensuring an increase in revenue. "This budget is meant to be 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ka Budget.' So, we don't want to put an extra burden on people in these pandemic-induced tough times where most of us suffered a lot. If we want to increase our revenue, we can do it by improving our compliance and simplifying the tax system. We did that by reducing corporate tax along with rationalizing and simplifying personal tax last year," he said.

Centre introduces Agri Cess

During the presentation of the Union Budget 2021 on February 1, the Centre introduced the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on a small number of items. According to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, this will help improve the agricultural infrastructure and increase the remuneration for farmers. This assumes significance amidst the prolonged agitation by the farmers over the agrarian reforms. The new cess will come into effect from February 2, 2021.

"There is an immediate need to improve agricultural infrastructure so that we produce more while also conserving and processing agricultural outpur efficiently. This will ensure enhanced remuneration for our farmers. To earmark resources for this purpose, I propose Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on a small number of items. But while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items," the Union Finance Minister said.

(With ANI Inputs)