Finance Secretary Says MGNREGA Budget Not Slashed; 'Will Increase Allocation If Needed'

Finance Secretary TV Somanathan on Wednesday, February 2, said that the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has not been slashed by the government. He mentioned that an amount of Rs 73,00 crore has been allocated for 2022-23 because, as of now, the situation doesn't seem bad as witnessed in April-May 2021.

Dismissing media reports on the same, the Finance Secretary told ANI, "If we compare the budget allocation of MGNREGA from Union Budget 2021-22 to Union Budget 2022-23, we have allocated Rs 73,00 crore for MGNREGA. In supplementary, we had pushed up to Rs 98,000 crore in revised estimates for the financial year 2021-22 due to pandemic and demand by states".

He said that increase in allocation amount will be done if such a situation prevails or there is a demand for the same. The demand-driven scheme, MGNREGA, guarantees 100 days of unskilled work to any rural household that requires it.

'This Budget will make our economy Aatmanirbhar': Finance Secretary

Somanathan pointed out that in the Union Budget 2022-23, capital expenditure has been stepped up sharply by 35.4 per cent, with an increase of more than Rs 2 lakh crore from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the current year to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23.

"From this 2 lakh core to states for the development of public infrastructure on every district. This Budget will make our economy Aatmanirbhar", Finance Secretary said.

Stating that Union Budget 2022-23 is a growth-oriented budget, Somanathan mentioned that under the indigenous world-class technology Kavach, over 2,000 rail networks will be established.

He said the indigenously developed anti-collision device, Kavach, will prevent accidents to Railways achieve its goal of zero accidents. In the Union Budget 2022, it was informed that 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in the next three years with Indian technology providing security and speed.

Somanathan said, "We had proposed import duty in certain items which were exempted earlier will help our MSMEs".

He added that more opportunities will be created when more business is generated. And with expenditure on the rail network, not just the manufacturers, but also those MSMEs who provide raw materials to manufacturers will also benefit.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)