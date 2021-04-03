Finding The Key To Modern Age Entrepreneurship: In Conversation With Bhaskar Majumdar

In a special broadcast, the founder of Unicorn India Ventures, Bhaskar Majumdar on Saturday spoke to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy. Bhaskar Majumdar is also a seasoned media and technology executive, an entrepreneur, an author, and an early-stage investor and advisor in the UK and India. He recently has released his own book, 'Everything Started As Nothing'. Read his interview here, and watch the video above.

What made you write this book? What was the thought behind this book?

Bhaskar Majumdar: This idea has been there in my head for quite some time because I have been an entrepreneur myself. Now when I am investing in early-stage businesses in India, one of the things which I have discovered over the last few years is that the startup culture has somehow become very glamorised. A lot of people are entering this startup world, wanting to just try their hands at businesses for the wrong reasons. With media folks playing a great role in the startup scenario, it has been able to somehow put forth the glamour quotient forward rather than the hardships that come with it. One of the basic reasons to write this book was to put forth for the young people, who are looking to embark on their journey, that what it really means to be an entrepreneur and not to get on for the sake of glamour quotient, but also to get into it with their eyes wide open.

Going through some of the chapters of the book, I realised that your book is an amalgamation of the past and also the present. You have relied on Indian mythology to speak about mentors and modern age entrepreneurship. In this book, you have said that Lord Krishna played the role of an advisor using his knowledge, understanding of the situation and persuasiveness to convince Arjuna and Pandavas to follow a course of action. I want to ask you that how important is looking back to moving ahead according to you?

Bhaskar Majumdar: Looking back to moving ahead is extremely important. Obviously, entrepreneurs are always go-getters, they always want to go ahead with things and ideas, but then this is where mentor and advisor come into play, where they bring their past history, knowledge to the entrepreneurs, enabling and guiding the entrepreneurs in their path. So it's a combination of shared grit and determination coupled with the sagacity of the advisors."

You have worked with startups. Now tell me a little about your personal experience, your observation of the startup culture in India because I saw this interesting mention that you have put in the book of Koramangla echo-chamber syndrome. You have used many interesting phrases in this book. Do you think that things are slowly changing and are moving outside of Bengaluru, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities?

Bhaskar Majumdar: There are two aspects to the question. One is Koramangla of course is the place from where most of the ideas come. There, if you are walking to Starbucks or anywhere else, you will find a bunch of energetic and young entrepreneurs discussing business ideas. But one of the things which I keep telling the startups is that somewhere down the line, they must look at the larger market and not get obsessed from where they come from and not just look at the echo-chamber from that perspective and just understand what the larger market is and what the larger need for the country is.

Coming back to your other question, while we talk of startups, we tend to think that it is mostly in NCR, Mumbai or Bengaluru but honestly in the last 5 years we have seen that the number of startups have been coming out literally through the length and breadth of the country. We can say that out of 25 investments, only 7-8 are from regions like NCR and Bengaluru as others are from Hyderabad, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, all over the country. I think this is where the trend for the nation is going. We are starting to see the startups coming right across the country. Consider the Indian Cricket team, it is these regions from across the countries, from where the players came forward. I think this is a very interesting trend in the startup industry.

Across this book, what comes out is your faith in the entrepreneurial spirit. You write and I quote, "I understand that businesses survive and fail, but what does not and should not fail us is the entrepreneurial spirit." Across India, there is a giant movement of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance). How important is this entrepreneurial spirit?

Bhaskar Majumdar: At the initial stage as I did speak about how inherently, Indians have always been business people at heart and wherever we go through, the entire diaspora has witnessed Indians creating businesses, whether it is the UK, USA, Africa and the rest of the world. But somehow within India, obviously given the regulatory framework, the true entrepreneurial spirit of the folks like us, who belong to a middle-class family and not those of big and known industrialists, we could never imagine starting our own business. But now in the last 20 years because of the advent of technology, due to access to capital, all of this has now become possible. I think Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the first step of it. I strongly believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that "For India to grow, it has to become a country of job creators rather than a country of job seekers."

You have written that entrepreneurs have to always be vary of both 'David and Goliath. Even in media, when we launched Republic, it was a 'David vs Goliath battle'. Can you please tell our viewers more about that in the entrepreneurial world and if the startup is walking perpetually between a larger startup and an emerging startup, how does the founder, he/she emerge victorious?

Bhaskar Majumdar: Startups initially when they are launched, are a 'newbie' in the block or they are 'David' in the block. They have a clear nimbleness which they can steadfastly fight against every or large enterprise. Bringing in system and processes and keeping the entrepreneurial spirit is the biggest challenge and that is what I have spoken at length. What is primarily the end game of the startup and I think that is where most of the startups make mistakes because when they become enterprises, all of them want to become enterprises themselves. However the reason for their successes was the startup culture, the innovation, the dare-devil attitude they have, so they must be able to retain that alongside while walking on the path of entrepreneurship.

You have talked about vanity metrics, which is getting caught in the media buzz and publicity race. Why do you warn against these vanity metrics?

Bhaskar Majumdar: This is very common. What happens within the startup culture and the startup scenario globally, there is a fight for capital inherently and especially this is in consumer businesses. In this whole rush for being seen and observed by the market and the financial investors, it is very common for people to get carried away with that. There are a whole lot of metrics and therefore you start defining yourself with these metrics. Once you start to go after these metrics, which are not that important in the business but in the whole PowerPoint presentation. I have seen people getting carried away like this in a number of businesses. Coming back to your first question, this is where we see the role of the investors and advisors in the startup businesses.

In this book, you have provided personal insights and point-by-point takeaways from other experts as well. You speak of an entrepreneurial mindset, so who is this book aimed towards? Is it for someone who is thinking of entering the startup eco-system or is it about someone who is an existing entrepreneur? Or is it an insight-driven book that provides a framework of the entrepreneurial industry for routine Indians, who have 9-5 jobs?

Bhaskar Majumdar: This book for me is for those, who are looking to embark on their startup or entrepreneurial journey. It is relevant for all. This book is valid for students who are fresh out of college, existing entrepreneurs, and even for those who after working 15-20 years have now decided to start something of their own.

What is your message to the people who are planning to read this book?

Bhaskar Majumdar: The prime message I am trying to tell people is that don't get carried away with the noise in media about this industry. I would suggest that people should get into it with their eyes wide open, knowing the hardships that are present. But at the end of the day, there is no better road to take.

