'Finish 4 Kg Bullet Thali And Win Royal Enfield': Pune Restaurants' Giveaway Amid Pandemic

A Pune restaurant named Shivraj Hotel has introduced an amusing contest called 'Finish thali and win Bullet'. The restaurant is offering its customers Royal Enfield Bullet worth Rs 1.65 lakh to those who manage to finish a non-veg thali within 60 minutes. The sole purpose of the owner to introduce this contest is to attract customers amid Covid-19 pandemic.

READ | Cops Probe Fraud Calls Demanding Pune Metro Works Information

Atul Waikar, owner of the restaurant has placed 5 brand new Royal Enfield Bullets in the terrace of his restaurant. He reportedly said the whole point of this contest was to invite more customers and he has been getting a good response. He also assured that the restaurant is adhering to all COVID-19 protocols.

READ | First Batch Of Covishield Vaccine Consignments Leave Pune's Serum Institute By Air & Road

Cost of Bullet Thali

The cost of the Bullet Thali is Rs 2500 and it weighs 4 kg, it is a non-veg platter that consists of around 12 types of dishes that comprises of Fried Surmai, Pomfret Fried Fish, Chicken Tandoori, Dry Mutton, Grey Mutton, Chicken Masala and Kolumbi (Prawn) Biryani. Around 55 members of his kitchen get work together to prepare this special thali. The participants need to finish a non-veg thali within 60 minutes. One who manages to finish the thali will win a Royal Enfield Bullet worth Rs 1.65 lakh.

READ | Pune: UK Returnee Found To Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The hotel sells around 65 thalis daily and in the past as well the restaurant has come up with such innovative contests. The main six giant thalis are- Special Ravan Thali, Bullet Thali, Malvani Fish Thali, Pahelwan Mutton Thali, Bakasur Chicken Thali and Sarkar Mutton Thali.

Till now a resident of the Solapur district of Maharashtra, Somnath Pawar has managed to finish the Bullet Thali in less than one hour and won the Royal Enfield Bullet.

READ | 800 Health Workers To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Pune On Jan 16