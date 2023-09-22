FIR Against Assam CM Himanta Sarma For 'hate' Speech In Madhya Pradesh

An FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged hate speech during a rally in Madhya Pradesh earlier this week. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Congress leader and Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia. Saikia has accused Sarma of instigating violence and calling to burn down the official residence of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Saikia accused the Assam chief minister of taking the political rhetoric to the ugliest form. Accusing Sarma of asking to burn down 10, Janpath, Saikia highlighted that 10, Janpath is the official residence of Sonia Gandhi. He said that such statements by leaders occupying constitutional posts could trigger potential violence. In the complaint, the Congress leader had requested the Police to register a case against Sarma under sections 115, 153 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR has been registered at Nazira Police Station in Sivasagar district of Assam.

“In a country governed by the rule of law, Sarma has taken electoral rhetoric to its ugliest form. While taunting Kamal Nath, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress about his Hindu identity, Sarma has directly suggested that 10, Janpath should be burnt,” said the Congress leader in his complaint.

“By suggesting that the residence of a 77-year-old lady be burnt down, Sarma is not just attacking a prominent face of the Opposition, but he is giving a clarion call towards arson. Such wanton statements coming from a Constitutional authority has the potential of causing misguided persons to resort to violence and potentially cause harm to the residents of 10, Janpath," said Saikia. “This is a dear Instigation towards rioting and abetment of arson on the part of Himanta Biswa Sarma and he is liable to be booked under Sections 153 and Sections 115/436 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

Attacking former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamalnath during a Jan Ashirvaad Rally, Sarma had raked up the Sanatan Dharma issue. "I want to challenge Kamal Nath, if you are a Hanuman Bhakt, Hanuman burnt Lanka, you should burn 10 Janpath. Go there and say those who are giving statements against Hinduism, you should remove such people otherwise you should burn 10 Janpath,” Sarma had said during the rally while taking a jibe at Kamalnath.