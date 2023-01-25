FIR Against Ex-legislator, 2 Others For Land Grab In UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against former Maharashtra MLA and businessman Ghanshyam Dubey and two others for alleged land grab by presenting a forged power of attorney, an officer said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on Tuesday against Dubey, a resident of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, his driver, Hari Prasad, and a former sub-registrar of Bhadohi tehsil, police officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Sharing details of the case, he said the piece of land was bought by one Bhola Nath Shukla from Rajkumari Devi and he was also in possession of it.

Shukla's name was also mentioned in all government documents but the former Shiv Sena MLA got the land registered in his name with the connivance of the then sub-registrar by submitting a fake power of attorney.

On April 22, 1992, Rajkumari Devi had filed a complaint in the court of civil judge (junior division), calling the power of attorney as fake. The court gave its verdict in favour of Rajkumari Devi on December 16 last year.

Despite this, Bhola Nath Shukla did not get any relief and he appealed to the district registration officer to register his name in land records and take action against former MLA Dubey.

As Dubey failed to submit any document to support his claim over the land, the district registration officer issued directions for registration of an FIR against him, his driver and the then sub-registrar.

Police officer Singh said further action was being taken in the matter.

