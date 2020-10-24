'FIR against Republic is blatant abuse of power,' writer Advaita Kala raises big questions

Mumbai Police’s brazen vendetta politics against Republic Media Network is being strongly condemned. As more and more employees get unnecessarily questioned for hours, as Section 91 and a First Information Report was lodged against 1000 employees, writer Advaita Kala also expressed her shock and termed it as an unprecedented exercise.

Advaita Kala condemns Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt on Republic

Advaita Kala, who has penned the screenplays of Kahaani and Anjaana Anjaani, and written books as well, took to Twitter and expressed her shock at an FIR registered against 1000 employees of a new organisation. Calling it ‘unprecedented’, she asked why the Editors’ Guild and the Information & Broadcasting Ministry had been silent on it.

FIR filed against 1000 reporters & employees of Republic? Unprecedented!

What are the Editors Guild, I & B Ministry doing? This is blatant abuse of power. How is this even happening? Shocking. — अद्वैता काला #StayHome 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) October 24, 2020

Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic TV

In the latest, Republic Deputy Editor Shawan Sen was questioned by Mumbai Police at the NM Joshi Marg Police station on Saturday. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami too joined him as he sent out a strong message to police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Goswami did not mince words in calling Singh a ‘liar’, slamming him for invoking a British era law Section 3(1) as the force continued to search for Republic’s sources, which won't be revealed at any cost.

This was after the filing of Section 91 against Republic, that sought to know the record of every single transaction for the past four years, right from the cost of tissue papers to salaries paid to gardening stafff

The top brass of Republic has ben questioned for over 100 hours in the vendetta politics carried out by Mumbai Police. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

