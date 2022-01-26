FIR Against Sundar Pichai, 5 Google Employees As Filmmaker Moves Court To Prevent Piracy

An FIR was registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other Google employees in Mumbai in an alleged copyright act case on Tuesday. The FIR was filed after Indian filmmaker, director and producer Suneel Darshan approached the Mumbai court to seek legal recourse to prevent piracy of his 2017 film “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha” on YouTube.

According to the filmmaker, his entire film (which he has not sold legal rights for) has been uploaded on YouTube and monetized by several users inflicting great loss to him. All complaints to YouTube and its parent company Google had been ignored, he alleged. After listening to his plea, the Mumbai court ordered an FIR against Sundar Pichai and five others from Google. The MIDC police in Andheri East has registered the case and started investigations into the matter.

What has the filmmaker alleged?

In his plea, Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has alleged that rights to his film "Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha" had not been sold to anyone and he was the sole proprietor of the audiovisual and audio intellectual property of the movie. However, the film had been uploaded by channels on YouTube which were milking profits from the views.

According to Darshan, he had asked Google to withdraw the film from YouTube since the illegal streaming of the movie was inflicting great losses to him, however, the request had fallen on deaf ears. Pulling up Google CEO Sundar Pichai and a few other Google employees, he approached a Mumbai court stating that he had no choice but to take legal recourse. YouTube has also been making huge profits from advertisements played in the film, he alleged, stating that the platform continued to earn huge income through his intellectual property, at his expense.

Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language romantic musical drama film starring Shiv Darshan, Natasha Fernandez and Upen Patel in lead roles. The film is written, produced and directed by Suneel Darshan. The music was composed by Nadeem Saifi.