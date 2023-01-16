Last Updated:

FIR By Delhi Police Over Indecent Remarks On Cricketers' Daughters: Swati Maliwal

Police here have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media on the daughters of India cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Swati Maliwal

Image: PTI


Police here have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media on the daughters of India cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal shared the copy of the FIR and said the culprits will be arrested soon.

"After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars," she tweeted in Hindi. 

READ | DCW chief Swati Maliwal's residence attacked, cars vandalised by unknown assailant
READ | DCW chief Swati Maliwal demands jail for TMC neta over his sexist remark against President
READ | Swati Maliwal issues first response after corruption accusations; vows to 'keep fighting'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT