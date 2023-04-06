FIR Copy Accessed Of The Kerala Train Attack, Accused Moved To Kozhikode

In a massive development in Kerala's Kozhikode train fire incident, Republic TV on Thursday, April 6 accessed the FIR copy of the Kerala train attack case. Hand-written notes were also recovered from the crime scene on Wednesday, April 5.

The main accused -- Shahrukh Saifi, who was arrested by Maharashtra ATS at Ratnagiri Railway Station has been brought to Kozhikode. According to sources, Saifi will be interrogated by the Kerala Police.

'We will interrogate the accused after his medical examination': Kerala DGP

Speaking to reporters on the Kozhikode train fire incident, Kerala DGP Anil Kant said, "The suspected accused is being medically examined. We haven't started questioning him. We were able to trace him well in time. We will look into all aspects of the case. One gentleman has around -35 to 45% burn, the rest have received minor injuries. The accused was nabbed by the combined effort of SIT and central agencies. We were following specific leads"

"Searches are underway to verify if the accused was alone when the incident took place. We will have to verify and trace the movements of the accused," DGP Anil Kant added.

The Kozhikode train fire incident

Kerala's Kozhikode train fire incident took place on Sunday at around 9:45 pm, when the express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge. At that juncture, the accused poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on fire inside the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Mail Executive Express train due to which three people lost their lives. The incident led to burn injuries to eight other passengers.

The accused escaped after passengers pulled down the emergency chain and the train slowed down. The passengers immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and doused the fire. Subsequently, Kerala Police came across three bodies on the railway track which was near the spot where the incident happen. It's believed that they attempted to get off the train after seeing the fire. All three, including a woman, a child, and a middle-aged man, had no burn injuries, police said.

KPCC president and MP from Kannur, K Sudhakaran has also written to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention into the matter. He also asked him to give compensation to the victims who were set ablaze on a train including those who died in the incident.