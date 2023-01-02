FIR Copy Against Haryana Sports Minister On Sexual Harassment Charges Accessed By Republic

After the Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh was forced to step down over a police complaint filed by a female athletics coach alleging of harassment, Republic TV on January 2 accessed the FIR copy of the complaint by the coach.

According to the FIR, the victim has alleged the minister tried to rape her and also tore her T-Shirt in the attempt but she managed to escape. The minister is further alleged of threatening the female coach that she would be transferred to Jhajjar if she didn’t abide by his demands.

‘Minister called me at his residence’: Victim

The Junior Athletics Coach said, "Singh asked me to visit his home in Sector 7 in Chandigarh for the purpose of verification of job documents. I met him in his office. Thereafter he called me into the adjacent cabin and sat alongside me on the Sofa. Subsequently, he kept his hand on my thigh and said I like you, stop this running around. I will sponsor you and verify your Instagram account. You keep me happy and I will also do the same.”

Adding further the victim narrated, “He tried to kiss me however I confronted and pushed him but he forced himself on me and ripped off my T-Shirt and then I tried to escape from the room. As the door of the cabin didn’t have a lock I was able to flee from the scene and survived the rape attempt.”

Rape accusation against Haryana sports minister

In a sensational development, a Junior Athletics coach on December 29, Thursday alleged the Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh sexually harassed her. She filed a police complaint with the Chandigarh police on December 30.

Even as the police said a probe will be conducted, the minister has dismissed the charges against him. The FIR against the Sports minister was filed under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the IPC at Police Station Sector 26 in Chandigarh.

