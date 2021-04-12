FIR Filed Against Congress MLA PC Sharma For Misbehavior With JP Hospital Doctor

An FIR has been filed against former Congress Minister PC Sharma for misbehaving with a doctor following a patient's death at JP Hospital in Bhopal. The FIR comes two days after PC Sharma was caught on tape shouting at Dr. Yogendra Shrivastava, who ultimately resigned following the misbehavior. As per sources, the FIR has been filed against both PC Sharma and corporator Yogendra Chouhan who was seen misbehaving with the frontline worker.

Earlier while speaking to Republic TV over the incident, PC Sharma attempted to downplay the matter saying, "I have not misbehaved. I have just asked him about the death of patients. Patients are dying, and that was a government hospital. Doctors don't speak to patients, not to MLA. If doctors don't receive calls of an MLA, what about normal people? I was just asking about the mismanagement."

As per JP hospital civil surgeon Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava, a patient in a critical condition was admitted to the trauma ward last week. Dr. Yogendra told his family his condition was too critical. During treatment, he died, following which the Congress leader misbehaved with the doctor.

MP CM Shivraj calls it 'Shameful'

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed disappointment over the 'shameful' episode. He also appealed to people to boost the morale of doctors instead of demoralizing them.

CM Chouhan said, "It is very shameful that some people mistreated the doctors and hospital staff, thereby creating a ruckus at Bhopal's JP Hospital. No person has any right to mistreat our doctors. Due to today's incident, a senior doctor of JP Hospital was left extremely distressed and handed over his resignation. We are living in a civilized society. At this time, when there is a need to stand together, such a situation is neither in the public interest nor with this attitude COVID-19 can be tackled."