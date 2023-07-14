FIR Filed Against Drivers In Accident Involving Kerala Minister's Convoy And Ambulance

Following the accident that occurred between Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty's convoy and an ambulance in Kollam's Kottarakara on Wednesday afternoon at Pulayamon Junction, the state Police have filed an FIR against the drivers of both the vehicles. The FIR was registered after the injured people sought legal action. Aswakumar, who was present in the ambulance, approached the police station to file the complaint on Thursday, July 13.

Earlier while speaking to local media, the survivor alleged that the police insulted him and spoke indifferently to him. He also said that he will approach the Human Rights Commission against the higher police authorities for misbehaving with him. However, he soon changed his stance saying that he has no complaints against the police when Republic contacted him.

Ashwakumar's wife Devika is still undergoing treatment at the local hospital.

The FIRs were filed against both the drivers under sections 279, 337, 338 which include offenses like negligent, rash driving, and endangering safety. The ambulance driver who is undergoing treatment is identified as Nidhin, while the police driver was identified as Bijilal. However, the names of the accused are not included in the FIR filed at the Kottarakkara police station and is merely marked as 'not known'.

Furthermore, the FIR stated that the ambulance driver as well as the convoy driver drove rashly at the Pulamon junction at around 1.30 pm resulting in a collision. Local sources in Kottarakkara told Republic that the minister did not stay for a minute at the accident site and rushed from the spot. This was also confirmed by the CCTV visuals.