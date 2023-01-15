Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Booked For Allegedly Acquiring Flats Under SRA Scheme

Mumbai police on Saturday registered an FIR against former city Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) Kishori Pednekar, her son and three other people for alleged cheating and forgery in connection with the acquisition of the flats located in Gomata Janata Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) society in suburban Worli.

"FIR registered against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Family and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for alleged fraud forgery cheating at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai,” the police said in a statement. Apart from Kishori Pednekar and her son Saiprasad Pednekar, the other accused are Shaila Prashant Gavas, Prashant Gavas and Girish Revankar. The case has been registered under sections 419, 420, 465, 468,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

"As per the complaint filed by SRA official Uday Pingle, former mayor Pednekar had acquired a flat, which was in the name of one Gangaram Boga, in the Gomata society. The flat was allotted to Boga in 2008 but Pednekar mentioned it as her property in the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls," a police official said, PTI reported.

FIR against former Mumbai Mayor

In the complaint, Pingle said that renting out and selling the said flat within 10 years from the date of allotment is a violation of the provisions of section 3E of the Slum Rehabilitation Act. Since the flat was allotted to Gangaram Boga in 2008 and Kishori Pednekar mentioned the flat as her property in 2017, there is a violation of the SRA Act as per the complainant.

Pingle also alleged that a firm KISH Corporate Services Pvt Ltd declared a commercial unit allotted to one person in 2008, as their office while filing registration documents with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), which is also a violation of the SRA act. Another unit was also allegedly taken up by the firm in 2017 in violation of SRA norms, according to the complainant.

Pingle further alleged that KISH Corporate Services was founded by Kishori Pednekar in 2012 and at that time Shaila Prashant Gavas, Prashant Gavas, Girish Revankar and Saiprasad Pednekar were the directors of the said company.

(With inputs from PTI)