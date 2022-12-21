FIR Filed Against Gangster Harry Chattha, 8 Others For Using Fake Passports To Flee To Pak

In the latest development, an FIR has been registered against gangster turned terrorist Harry Chattha aka Supreet who travelled to Pakistan using a fake passport.

As per sources, the State special operation cell (SSOC) has registered an FIR against 8 gangsters and Chatta for fleeing to Pakistan on fake passports. Fake passports were made in Punjab with different identities that had been used by these gangsters to travel to different countries. Notably, all these gangsters are on the most wanted list of the Punjab police and are involved in cases like extortion to Anti-national activities. While, Chattha has several cases registered against him including murder, attempt to murder, illegal firearms, and others.

Earlier this week, after the death of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda Harry Chattha, was selected by the ISI for carrying out anti-India activities in Punjab.

Gangster Harry Chattha replaces terrorist Rinda to carry out Anti-India activities

Pakistan's spy agency ISI has resorted again to using pro-Khalistani terrorists and gangsters to destabilise the peace in Punjab. According to the sources, after Harvinder Singh Rinda's death in Lahore in November, Gangster Harry Chattha who was camping in European countries was taken to Pakistan by Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma as the replacement for Rinda.

Chattha is now being trained by Pakistan's ISI on maintaining Rinda's network alive in Punjab, supplying drugs and weapons in Punjab, and carrying out anti-India activities at the border state. Notably, Chatha is the mastermind of the Nabha jail break case of 2016 wherein sixteen criminals launched an attack on the jail, opened indiscriminate fire, and managed to engineer the escape of six inmates.

It is pertinent to mention earlier in November, sources revealed to Republic that Pakistan was planning to create a 'hybrid module' for Punjab on the lines of Kashmir wherein the hybrid terrorists are used to carry out targeted killings, supplying arms and ammunition to other terrorists in the region. For this new hybrid module for Punjab, Pakistan has been using the network of Khalistani terrorists including Harvinder Singh Rinda, Wadhwa Singh, Lakhbir Rode, Ranjit Neeta, Paramjit Panjwar, and Gajinder Singh, sources added.