Uttarakhand: SIT Files FIRs Against Unnamed Persons In Multi-crore Scholarship Scam

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against unnamed persons in connection with the multi-crore scholarship scam in Uttarakhand. The case has been registered in Sahaspur police station, SIT in-charge Manjunath said.

The Beehive College of Advanced Studies in Selakui, administered by BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor's family, has been mentioned in the scam.

The Social Welfare Department provided scholarship to students of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) for which Rs 1,22,39,860 was reportedly given between 2011 to 2017.

READ | Uttarakhand Assembly To Pass Bill To Extend SC/ST Quota In Legislatures On Jan 7

The police said the scam was carried out by showing fake admission of students. As per the FIR, police declared the Beehive College authorities seem to have a connection with an influential person.

The SIT noticed several irregularities during the investigation such as having the same mobile number in the bank accounts of the students, repeated admission of students in the same academic course, and so on.

READ | Scholarship Scam: CBI Court Sends 3 Accused To Judicial Custody Till Jan 8

Developments on Vyapam scam

Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) filed FIRs against six persons in the Vyapam scam, a senior official said on Saturday, December 28.

After the Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath stated that it was satisfied with the investigations carried out on the Vyapam scam, Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary said he will appeal for a white paper to be issued in the case.

Earlier in 2015, the Supreme Court had transferred cases related to Vyapam scam to CBI. Now the state STF has reopened the pending cases.

READ | Vyapam Scam: MP STF Registers Cases Against 6 Persons

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services. The scam came to light in 2013 and shook the very core of the education system in the state.

The scam involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and state government employees. Scamsters including politicians, senior and junior officials, and businessmen systematically employed imposters to write papers, manipulate exam hall seating arrangements, and supply forged answer sheets by bribing officials.

READ | Vyapam Scam: Congress MLA To Push For White Paper By MP Govt In The Case

(With ANI inputs)