FIR Lodged Against 5 For Visiting Vrindavan's Sacred 'Nidhivan Raj' After Permitted Hours

In a strange incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against five persons after they visited the famous pilgrimage district Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Reportedly, the accused were caught making a video at one of the most sacred sites of the city of Lord Krishna -- the forest of ‘Nidhivan Raj,’ which they circulated later on social media.

In the religious district, it is believed by the people that Nidhivan Raj, which is also known as the "Forest of Treasures" is one of the sacred forest sites in Vrindavan and is visited daily by Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Tourists and other visitors are not allowed to enter the area after permitted hours by the temple trust.

FIR against 5 for visiting Vrindavan's sacred 'Nidhivan Raj' after permitted hours

It is reported that the accused visited the area after the permitted hours, and even took a video of the region during the nighttime.

Vrindavan's sacred area is emptied away at night and visitors, including priests, are forbidden from entering. "An FIR has been filed under Section 285 of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against five people, including the one who circulated the video on social media," said Inspector Vinay Mishra of Kotwali Vrindavan.

According to the officer, a search is underway to apprehend the suspect. SP City Martand Prakash Singh said that in addition to the police station team, two other teams have been constituted to investigate the issue.

Mystery of sacred Nidhivan forest

The word ‘Nidhivan’ is a Sanskrit term that means the ‘Forest of treasure’. Locals claim that Nidhivan was founded by the Saint Haridas, whose intense devotion, calm, and meditation inspired Lord Krishna to come here. The Nidhivan temple features a magnificent Radha-Krishna idol and is surrounded by a sacred 'Kunj' or forest, where Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha rest.

Nearby, there is a little temple known as Rang Mahal, where Lord Krishna is believed to decorate Goddess Radha. After 7 pm, the Nidhivan's gates are closed because it is claimed that Lord Krishna, Goddess Radha, and other gopis conduct Raasleela (the holy dance of pure love and devotion), which no one is allowed to witness.

As per Hindu tradition, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura, close to Vrindavan and Goddess Radha was born in Barsana. Every year, lakhs of tourists flock to these sites to pay their respects. Due to their religious significance, these locations were designated pilgrimage sites.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: Twitter