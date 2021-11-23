FIR Lodged Against Kangana Ranaut Over 'Khalistani Terrorists' Remarks On Sikh Community

Trouble seems to be mounting upon Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as an FIR has been filed against her at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai over her remarks where she allegedly referred to the entire Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists and that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi crushed them 'like mosquitoes' under her shoes.

The FIR copy filed against Kangana Ranaut specially mentions her Instagram story in which she had written, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe) No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her).

The following remark by Kangana Ranaut came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the controversial farm laws on Friday. The decision was a part of PM Modi's gesture for the protesting farmers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Kangana Ranaut unhappy over repealing farm laws

After PM Modi announced that the Centre will be taking back the three farm laws, Kangana on her Instagram story had written, 'Street power is the only power, that matters, hence proved' in the wake of the repeal of the farm laws. 'Sad, shameful and absolutely unfair... if people on the street have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the parliament then even this is a jihadi nation... Congratulations to all who wanted it like this," Kangana had written on Instagram stories.

Rollback of three farm laws

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.

PM Modi had also urged the protesting farmers to head back to their homes, families, and farms. However, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of farmer unions, stated that it will continue to hold protests until its six demands are met by the Centre.

Image: PTI/KanganaRanaut-Instagram