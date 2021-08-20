FIR Lodged Against Munawwar Rana Over Obnoxious Comparison Between Taliban & God Valmiki

An FIR has been lodged against Munawwar Rana by Shishir Chaturvedi of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Friday. Rana recently drew ire from the Valmiki community for his objectionable comments on the Hindu religion and for drawing false rhetoric as to the Taliban. The FIR was lodged under sections 153A, 295A, 505(1)(b), 3(1)(v) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This took place at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Munawwar Rana obnoxiously compares Taliban with God Valmiki

68-year-old poet Munawwar Rana, who has been in the news lately, upheld the Talibali narrative and called them aggressive fighters and not terrorists. He claimed that the Taliban were also part of Afghanistan and had simply freed their nation from foreign occupation. He went ahead to make a dastardly metaphorical statement to defend the Taliban and said, "Valmiki became a God after he wrote the Ramayana, before that he was a dacoit. A person’s character can change. Similarly, the Taliban, for now, are terrorists but people and characters change."

Munawwar's comments had led to huge resentment among the people of the Valmiki Community and the ones offended had demanded strict actions against the poet for insulting the Dalits. Babasaheb Ambedkar Trust President said, "Munawwar Rana's remarks comparing God Valmiki to the Taliban have deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Dalit community. Lakhs of Hindus in India feel insulted by the careless comments made by Rana."

Taliban insured Afghanistan

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan as they swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The Biden administration has faced sharp criticism for the timing and direction of the American withdrawal after the Taliban came to power more quickly than administration officials predicted. The swift takeover by the Taliban prompted scenes of chaos and violence as thousands of Afghans and Americans sought to flee the country. Although in a massive development on Friday, the Pul-e-Hesar, Deh-eSalah and Banu districts had been snatched back from the Taliban after the insurgents were surrounded from all sides. Over 60 members of the Taliban were injured and the Afghan Flag was hoisted in Pul-eHesar.

