FIR Registered Over Threat Letter To Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

An FIR has been registered at Alambagh Police Station after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bharatiya Kisan Manch president Devendra Tiwari received death threats by one Salman Siddiqui in connection with the closure of slaughterhouses in the state.

In a letter addressed to Tiwari, Siddiqui said that in the government of CM Yogi, people like Tiwari have been too indulgent in cow protection, and cowshed, and warned them to mend their ways or face 'dire repercussions'.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has security cover otherwise he would have been blown up long ago... you mend your ways, otherwise uselessly you will lose your life. For example, take Kamlesh Tiwari and Ranjit Bacchan- both were from Lucknow, where they are now, even you know...That's why I am telling you, mend your ways, or else you will be with them very soon," the letter read.

Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered on October 18, 2019, in his residence in Lucknow's Khurshidbagh area. Similarly, on February 2, 2020, Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha founder Ranjit Bacchan was shot dead a few metres away from the Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in Lucknow, while he was out on a morning walk.

The threat letter had carried images of Kamlesh Tiwari and Ranjit Bacchan followed by Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Tiwari. Pictures of Tiwari and Bacchan had tick marks while that of Devendra and Adityanath had cross marks. "After Kamlesh Tiwari, Ranjit Bacchan- next is the turn of these two," the letter read.

This development comes two days ahead of the Independence Day, the 75th in India's history.