Fire At Bhagirath Market In Delhi's Chandni Chowk Continues To Rage For 4th Day

New Delhi: The fire at the Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk continued to rage for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday even after the engagement of more than 150 fire tenders since its outbreak, officials said.

Nine fire tenders are still present at the spot.

More than 200 shops have been damaged in the massive fire that broke out in the wholesale market for electrical appliances on Thursday night, the officials said.

"Around 150 fire tenders have been engaged till now, nine of them are still at the spot. Around 200 shops have been affected and while five building have been completely or partially burnt, three have collapsed," a senior fire department official said.

A case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against unknown people, the official said.

The fire was brought under control by Friday morning but while the cooling process was still underway, the blaze reignited again and turned massive by the evening.

The area's narrow lanes and shortage of water posed a major challenge for the firefighters.

While traders suspect short-circuit as the cause of the fire, officials said the reason is yet to be ascertained.

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena visited the market and said a multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways to effectively address issues like hanging wires and overloaded circuits.

He sought the active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj, among others.

He has also sought a report within 30 days.

According to the fire department, due to the lack of water supply, a remote-controlled machine that was being used in the firefighting operation proved to be less effective.

"The narrow bylanes of congested Chandni Chowk made it difficult for the fire tenders to enter the spot. At some places, firefighters were forced to break the barriers which were put up for beautifying the area," said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service.