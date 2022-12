Fire At Incense Sticks Unit In Pune; No Casualty

A fire broke out at an incense sticks manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

More than 10 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, the official said.

"The fire broke out at around 11 am in the incense sticks manufacturing unit located in Akurdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Water tankers and fire tenders have been pressed into service," the official said.

Efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said. The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)