9 Dead In Kolkata Fire Tragedy; PM Modi & Piyush Goyal Assure Support, Initiate Inquiry

The death toll rises to nine with 2 more bodies recovered in the fire that broke out at the Eastern Railway office building in Kolkata's Strand Road on Monday.

Astha Singh
West Bengal fire

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Kolkata.  A massive fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building housing offices of the Railways at Kolkata on Monday night. The death toll has now mounted to nine.

Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to extend his condolences to the victim's family who lost their lives in the fire accident. He also ordered for a high-level inquiry of railway departments to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Union Minister further ensured the safety of the people and informed them that the railway officials and the state govt are working together.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the spot after the incident and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation each for the kin of the deceased.

“It’s very sad. Ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased and government job will be given to one family member.”

CM Mamata also alleged that no one from the railways were present at the spot. "I don't want to do politics over the tragedy but no one from railways has come here."

Eastern Railway General Manager Manoj Joshi said that due to the fire, one important installation of the Passenger Reservation System has been affected and service was suspended.

"Officers of Railways were present there, efforts were being made for whatever was required. Maybe any map wasn't made available immediately, staff members of railways were present to guide about the building. Efforts are being made through CRIS to recover it via a disaster recovery system that has backup data. We're hoping it'll be done by morning," Joshi said, reported ANI.

He further added that Railway will cooperate with the state in any probe conducted.

Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata High Rise

A fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building housing offices of the Railways at Kolkata's Strand road on Monday. As per sources, the 13th floor of the building caught fire at 6.10 pm after which 8 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. A short-circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. 

(With ANI Inputs)

