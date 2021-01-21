Fire At Serum Institute Of India LIVE Updates: NDRF Team At Spot; Vaccine Unit Safe

UPDATE at 16:15: Police briefing at SII fire

#LIVE | Pune police says, "No one stuck inside. No vaccine production in the building as the structure was under construction. Fire will be doused in 1 hour".



#LIVE | Pune police says, "No one stuck inside. No vaccine production in the building as the structure was under construction. Fire will be doused in 1 hour".

UPDATE at 16:15: NDRF team rushed in to SII

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI the fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises. One team of NDRF moved to the incident site

UPDATE at 16:13: Pune MP: "Fire under control"

#LIVE | "Serum Institute officials are busy in dousing the fire. All policemen, firemen, and collector are under control. There are no casualties as of now. After 1.5 hours, we will get more information," says Pune MP Girish Bapat





UPDATE at 16:05: Maha CM Thackeray & Dy CM Ajit Pawar take stock

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar takes stock of the situation and dials officials to take note. Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with Pune Municipal Commissioner and has directed state machinery to coordinate & ensure that situation is under control

CM Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with Pune Municipal Commissioner & is taking complete on-ground updates. He has directed state machinery to coordinate & ensure that situation is under control: Maharashtra CMO on fire at the under-construction building of Serum Institute of India





UPDATE at 15:54: Vaccine and vaccine manufacturing plant safe: ANI

"The site where the fire broke out, is an under-construction building at Serum Institute of India, Pune. The vaccine and vaccine manufacturing plant are safe," reports ANI. Sources state that the building where fire is blazing is the newly inaugurated Biotechnology Park.

UPDATE at 15:45: PMC chief fire officer: 'Fire at under-construction unit'

"Fire at under-construction unit. Calls were received around 2.30 PM when the fire was reported. As of now, we do not have details about the nature of the fire, extent of damages, or the causes. Our priority will be to bring the fire under control and avert any damages of casualties," said PMC Chief fire officer on Fire at SII

UPDATE at 15: 41: Visuals from the site

UPDATE at 15: 40: Pune Mayor says 'Situation under control'

#LIVE | 12 Fire tenders are at the spot. Situation is under control, 4 people have been rescued : Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Fire at Serum Institute of India, Pune





#LIVE | Fire continues to rage at the fourth and fifth floors of SEZ3 building inside Terminal Gate 1 of Serum Institute of India in Pune.

UPDATE at 15:35: Top doctors react on SII Fire: 'Vaccine production won't be hampered'

NK Ganguly, Former ICMR chief says, "Serum institute is a very large institute. For every vaccine, they got a different facility." Meanwhile, IMA chief Dr. Jayalal says, " I'm sure vaccine preparation won't be hampered. As such, no casualties have been reported. Thanks to the infrastructure at SII, they are able to curtail this fire."

UPDATE AT 15:31 : PMC chief officer on Fire at SII

PMC Chief fire officer says, "There were four people inside the building. We have rescued three so far although large smoke is hampering the work of bringing the fire in control."

Update at 15:22: The Serum Institute of India campus is located in the Manjari SEZ area, near the stud farm area of Poonawala

Update at 15:18: As per sources, the fire is not at the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing unit

Update at 15:13: Ten fire tenders are being rushed to the spot. The fire is said to have broken out at the second floor, and at the Terminal 1 gate.

Update at 15:10: The fire has broken out at the plant where the BCG vaccine is produced. This is in the newer part of the Serum Institute of India campus

A fire has broken out at the premises of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday.

Visuals of the blaze show a thick plume of smoke emerging from office buildings at the complex that also houses a vaccine-manufacturing plant.

The Serum Institute of India, whose CEO is Adar Poonawalla, is the manufacturer of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine which has been developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Covishield inoculation has begun across India while the vaccine is also being shipped to other countries.

As per the Pune fire brigade, 4 fire trucks are at the spot.

