Fire Breaks Out At A Factory Near Delhi's Karampura, Efforts To Douse Blaze Underway

A massive fire broke out at a factory near Delhi's Karampura on Sunday night. Notably, 27 fire tenders rushed to the spot to initiate dousing operations.

Delhi

Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi; (Image: Twitter/ANI)


On Sunday night, a massive fire broke out at a factory near the Moti Nagar Police Station in Delhi's Karampura, according to officials. After receiving information, as many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and carried out the firefighting operations. 

"We received the wrong information at first. We have controlled the fire from spreading, and efforts to douse the fire are completely underway. No casualties or injured as of now," said Ashok K Jaiswal, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

As the efforts to douse the fire are underway, further details are awaited on the incident.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at the Punjab National bank (PNB) located in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi. Around 16 fire engines reached the spot after receiving information and eventually brought the fire under control. 

