Fire Breaks Out At A Residential Building In Mumbai's Lower Parel Area; No Casualties

A fire broke out on the 20th floor of the Avignon Park building in the Lower Parel area of ​​Mumbai on Thursday. As soon as the officials were informed, four fire engines immediately rushed to the spot. A short circuit is ascertained to be the reason for the blaze, as per sources.

Firefighting operations underway

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) said, "Fire rose to two levels and the firefighting operations are currently underway. So far no casualty has been reported. The fire incident took place at 10:45 am on Thursday." Water jetties are also being used to douse the flame from the high-rise building.

One of the locals who resided near the building said, "We all were worried after the fire broke out at around 11 am. It could have spread to our houses as well. I have no clue what the authorities of the building were doing."

As per the information gathered, the fire broke out on the 20th floor but later reached the 23rd floor. All the people in the building were evacuated, and as of now, no casualties are reported.

Similar fire incident in 2021 in the same residential complex

Interestingly, earlier in October 2021, a major fire had occurred inside a flat on the 19th floor of the same residential complex, in which a 30-year-old security guard had died while saving others.



