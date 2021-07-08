Fire Breaks Out At CBI Headquarters In New Delhi, Rescue Operations Underway

A fire has been reported at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in New Delhi on Thursday. According to reports, five fire tenders have currently rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are underway. In addition, the staff working in the building have already begun to evacuate from the building.

New Delhi | Smoke emanating was due to short circuit in the generator in the CBI building. No fire & damage to properties were reported. After smoke, an automatic sprinkler system was activated. The functioning of the office will be restored in some time: CBI officer pic.twitter.com/5mRnU6c5B3 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

No casualties have been reported so far, inform sources.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited