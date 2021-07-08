Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out At CBI Headquarters In New Delhi, Rescue Operations Underway

A fire has been reported at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in New Delhi on Thursday.

A fire has been reported at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in New Delhi on Thursday. According to reports, five fire tenders have currently rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are underway. In addition, the staff working in the building have already begun to evacuate from the building.

No casualties have been reported so far, inform sources.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited  

 

 

