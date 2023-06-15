Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Delhi; Students Escape Using Wires, 4 Injured

Why you're reading this: Panic prevailed among the people after a fire broke out at a coaching centre near the Batra Cinema complex in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi on Thursday (June 15). As many as 11 fire engines rushed to the spot in an effort to douse the blaze. The rescue agencies are evacuating the people who are still stuck. "The fire started in an electric meter which was not very big, but after the smoke rose, the children panicked and started coming down from the back side of the building.. due to which four students were injured," the police said.

Why it matters: The fire broke out in a coaching building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area which is one of the most populous areas of the city. Currently, rescue operations are underway with reports of four people getting injured.

This is a breaking story. The copy will be updated soon.