Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Shoe Factory; 25 Fire Tenders Deployed As 4 Feared Missing

On Monday morning, a major fire broke out at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar in the national capital, said Delhi Fire Service officials. A total of 25 fire tenders and more than 50 firefighters have been deployed to put out the blaze. According to them, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident so far. At 8.22 a.m., the Fire Department received a call regarding the fire, and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

Delhi Udyog Vihar factory fire

While speaking to Republic TV, Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh informed, "The call was received at the police station at 8:55 am today. Immediately the teams were rushed to the scene. In fact, the simultaneous message was given to the fire services. Their team also rushed to the scene of the incident. Around 24 to 25 fire tenders have been present to an operation. The operation is still underway. More fire tenders are on the way."

He also informed that out of the 10 missing people, the administration has rescued a few and 4 to 6 people are still feared missing. He said, "As per the latest reports we have, four people who are still being searched. Those who were rescued from the building were taken to the nearby hospital for primary treatment."

Firefighting operations underway

He added, "It is still uncertain to say that how much more time will it take to douse 100% fire as certain parts of the building still have an active fire. However, most of the fire has been put off. But, there is a lot of smoke. Once the smoke subsides, only then we will be able to tell that the operation is complete or not. The major part of the fire, the first floor, is already clear. However, the firefighting teams are focusing on clearing the ground floor now."

The firefighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Singh also noted that any kind of investigation to identify the cause of the fire can take place only after the smoke gets subsided.

Picture Credit: Republic TV