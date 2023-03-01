Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out At Factory In North Delhi's Roshanara Road

A fire broke out at a factory on Roshanara Road near the Pulbangash metro station in north Delhi on Wednesday. According to sources, no injuries have been reported.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Image: ANI


A fire broke out at a factory on Roshanara Road near the Pulbangash metro station in north Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported yet, they added.

"We received a call around 11:50 am about a fire at a factory near Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Toad. Eighteen fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Fire-fighting operations are underway," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he added. 

