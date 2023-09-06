Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Factory In Ghaziabad, No Casualty Reported

A massive fire broke out at a furniture factory in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident was reported from the industrial area of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad. The fire brigade rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information at 6:18 AM and doused the flames.



No casualty or injury has been reported from the accident side, however, the reason behind the fire is yet to ascertained. The authorities are currently investigating the matter.



"Today, at approximately 6:18 AM, we received information that a fire had broken out in a furniture factory in the Kavi Nagar industrial area. Our firefighting team was dispatched to the scene... and after three hours, the fire was brought under control," said Chief Fire Officer of Ghaziabad Rahul Kumar.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a furniture factory in Kavi Nagar Industrial Area in Ghaziabad. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/Ysgfs5bog0 September 6, 2023

In a similar incident, fire has bokken out at a 3-star hotel in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. While no casualty has been reported so far, the fire has caused huge damage to property worth crores.

More details are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the matter.