Fire Breaks Out At Galaxy Plaza In Greater Noida, People Jump Off Building To Escape

In a shocking incident, a fire broke out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida on Thursday with people seen jumping out using ropes after smashing the glass windows. Many people got injured as they attempted to jump from the fifth floor.

In the visuals of a video, people were seen holding onto the facade of the building with smoke billowing from inside the building's glass panels.

In another video that surfaced, a person after failing to maintain his grip while holding on to the glass panel, could be seen falling down from the building.

In a similar incident on June 15 this year in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, a massive fire broke out at a coaching center around 12 pm, following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Mukherjee Nagar, which is a hub for coaching centers, witnessed the disturbing situation unfold when smoke started billowing from one of the coaching centers located near Batra Cinema.

Dramatic visuals emerged from the coaching center where students, in order to escape, began jumping off the windows of the 1st, 3rd and 4th floors of the coaching center. The students were seen using ropes to climb down from the top floor in order to save themselves; the coaching center which only has one entry and exit point couldn't be used because of fire on the stairs at that point. Students were using ropes and ladder, and they broke window panes in order to escape.