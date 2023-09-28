Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Mumbai's Kurla, 10 Fire Engines On Spot

A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area in the wee hours of Thursday, September 28. A total of 10 fire engines have reached the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported as of now.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area. 10 fire tenders arrived on the spot: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/BL8rot6bNb — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

Earlier a fire broke out on the 13th floor of a high-rise building in the Dadar area of Mumbai last week, leaving an elderly dead.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Sachin Patkar.

(This is a breaking story. More details to follow)