The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida High-rise; Police Say Blaze Doused

General News

A fire broke out on the 18th floor of the Elegant Villa Society in Greater Noida's Greno West on Monday at around 1.30 pm.

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:

A fire broke out on the 18th floor of the Elegant Villa Society in Greater Noida's Greno West on Monday at around 1.30 pm. Police said that the blaze was controlled by 2 pm. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to reports, the blaze took hold in Block D of the gated society. "The fire got triggered by a short circuit in an electric board of the building. Local police and personnel from the Fire Department were immediately deployed at the site and the blaze was brought under control," PTI qouted a police spokesperson saying.

More details awaited. Stay tuned to Republic TV for all the latest updates.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOTERA TO HOST A D/N TEST?
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
MVA'S FIGHT FOR MHADA CHIEF'S POST
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IVANKA LAUDS TRUMP AT NASCAR EVENT
AKHILESH FUMES AT 'JAI SHRI RAM'