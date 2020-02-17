Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida High-rise; Police Say Blaze Doused

A fire broke out on the 18th floor of the Elegant Villa Society in Greater Noida's Greno West on Monday at around 1.30 pm. Police said that the blaze was controlled by 2 pm. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to reports, the blaze took hold in Block D of the gated society. "The fire got triggered by a short circuit in an electric board of the building. Local police and personnel from the Fire Department were immediately deployed at the site and the blaze was brought under control," PTI qouted a police spokesperson saying.

उक्त संबंध में थाना प्रभारी बिसरख द्वारा अवगत कराया कि कोई नहीं फंसा है, न ही कोई जनहानि हुई है। आग बुझा दी गयी है। इलेक्ट्रिक बोर्ड में शार्ट सर्किट की वजह से आग लगी थी। @SHObisrakh — NOIDA POLICE (@noidapolice) February 17, 2020

