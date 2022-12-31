Fire Breaks Out At Jamia Masjid In Ramban Area Of J&K; No Casualties Reported, Probe On

On Saturday, December 31, a massive fire broke out at the Jamia Masjid in the Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir at around 2 am. The fire was doused, however, it caused massive damage to the mosque. The fire was late doused by locals and firefighters.

#BREAKING | Fire breaks out at Jamia Masjid in Ramban area of J&K; No casualties reported.

According to sources, no casualties have been reported. However, in visuals, the fire appears to have engulfed the entire compound and the building at the Jamia Masjid in J&K's Ramban.

Notably, relief has been provided and compensation has been given by the district administration to all the injured. There are speculations that the incident occurred due to a short circuit in the electrical connection on the premises of Jamia Masjid. As the district administration is looking into all the angles, a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the incident.