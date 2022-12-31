Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out At Jamia Masjid In Ramban Area Of J&K; No Casualties Reported, Probe On

A massive fire broke out at the Jama Masjid in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Saturday. No casualties have been reported.

On Saturday, December 31, a massive fire broke out at the Jamia Masjid in the Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir at around 2 am. The fire was doused, however, it caused massive damage to the mosque. The fire was late doused by locals and firefighters. 

According to sources, no casualties have been reported. However, in visuals, the fire appears to have engulfed the entire compound and the building at the Jamia Masjid in J&K's Ramban. 

Notably, relief has been provided and compensation has been given by the district administration to all the injured. There are speculations that the incident occurred due to a short circuit in the electrical connection on the premises of Jamia Masjid. As the district administration is looking into all the angles, a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the incident. 

