Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur's LPS Hospital; CM Yogi Seeks Report From Dist Administration

A fire broke out at Laxmipat Singhaniya Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur on Sunday; 9 fire tenders reached the spot in order to douse the fire

Astha Singh
ANI/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage

Fire broke out at Laxmipat Singhaniya (LPS) Institute Of Cardiology in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday. Nine fire tenders reached the spot in order to douse the fire. A major accident was averted in the ICU of the Cardiology department as at the time of the fire there were more than 140 patients, who were later evacuated. Some patients were removed by breaking the window glass.

As of yet no deaths and injuries have been reported. As a precautionary measure, 10 ambulances have reached the spot. Patients have been temporarily shifted to the new building. 

Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now taken cognisance of the fire incident and directed immediate care of all evacuated patients. He also sought a report from the district administration and directed a high-level team to visit the site and find out the cause of the fire.

"The CM takes cognisance of fire incident at Cardiology Dept, LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur, directs all evacuated patients be provided immediate care. The CM seeks a report from District Admin & directs a high-level team to visit the site and submit a report immediately," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, reported ANI.

The CMO added that the Principal Secretary Medical Education Alok Kumar and DG Fire and Kanpur Commissioner will further investigate the incident, and submit a report to Chief Minister by March 28 evening.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)

