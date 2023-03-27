Fire Breaks Out At Kochi's Brahmapuram Dump Site Yet Again, Days After 2-week Long Blaze

Three weeks after a 12-day-long devastating fire in Kochi, another fire broke out at the waste dumping yard in Brahmapuram on Sunday, March 26, the Ernakulam district collector said.

Fire tenders have reached the spot where the operation to douse the fire is under way. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Earlier on March 2, a massive fire broke out at the Brahmapuram plant, which worsened the air quality in the port city of Kochi and neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats as they were enveloped by the thick smoke rising from the trash dump. In an attempt to douse the fire, over 5,000 litres of water were sprayed on the same day in the active fire zones spanning 110-acre yards and 31 earthmovers, and high-pressure water pumps were deployed. Since the wind direction rendered the ground operations ineffective, naval helicopters were also stationed at the spot. Yet, it took nearly 12 days before the fire was under control.

The Kochi Municipal Corporation was fined Rs 100 crore by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the Brahmapuram garbage waste plant fire. The order specified that this sum be used for the fire victims' medical care and other corrective actions.

Additionally, the Kerala government announced on March 21 that the World Bank is likely to support its waste management projects. Considering the seriousness of the recent Brahmapuram fire issue, the World Bank will provide expert assistance and loans.