Fire Breaks Out At Kothi Bagh Police Station Building In Srinagar, Leaves 1st Floor Gutted

A fire broke out at the Kothi Bagh police station building in Srinagar late on Thursday. The incident took place around midnight on the first floor of the police station and also spread to the ground floor. It has been brought under control with the efforts of the fire department.

The fire spread quickly to the other rooms because of the presence of the wooden furniture on the first floor. It damaged the offices of the Superintendent of Police (SP), SDPO chambers, associated offices and barracks. Fortunately, the ground floor was not damaged much. As a result, the police records and articles were unharmed.

"Around midnight, a fire incident took place in first floor of Kothibagh PS building. Due to wooden nature of structures on the first floor, the fire spread to some rooms. The fire was controlled within few hours by efforts of fire department. Prima facie the fire seems accidental," the Srinagar Police tweeted.

The tweet further continued, "As fire didn't spread to ground floor, all the Police station records and articles are intact. Damage took place to SP, SDPO chambers, allied offices and barracks on first floor."

