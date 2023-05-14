Fire Breaks Out At Liquor Shop In Gurugram, No Casualty

A fire broke out at a liquor shop in sector 55 here on Sunday morning, police said. No casualty was reported as the shop was closed at the time of the incident. According to fire officials, they got information at around 6:30 am that a fire broke out at a wine shop in Sector 55 near Golf course road.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after one-and-a-half-hour of effort, a senior fire officer said. Two firefighters were minorly injured after the liquor bottles burst in the fire, the officer said. ​"There was no salesman at the liquor shop at that time ​as it was closed. ​The cause behind the fire is believed to be a short circuit. ​There has been a loss of crores in the fire,” said Jasbeer​, the firefighter who led the operation.