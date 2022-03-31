Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai, two injured

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Two employees sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at the state-run oil and gas giant ONGC's plant at Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.

The fire started around 5.35 pm in a sump where raw oil was stored but it was brought under control within an hour, said an official, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

At least seven fire brigade vehicles were pressed into action to douse the flames, he said.

Contractual employees Banarasi Bhoiya (28) and Babuni Bhaiya (40) were injured in the fire. One of them was rushed to the National Burns Center at Airoli for further treatment, the official said. PTI DC KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)