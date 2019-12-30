Fire Breaks Out At Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg Residence Compound; LIVE Updates Here

Update at 8:15 : Fire completely doused

The fire was reported at 7:25 pm today. As per sources, it is a minor fire. The road to the PM residence - 9 Lok Kalyan Marg has been blocked. The fire has been doused and the situation is under control, as per sources. The fire was reportedly in Bunglow no. 9 of Lok Kalyan Marg - which is not the residence of PM Modi, but the SPG reception area. The cause for the fire was reportedly a short circuit. The Prime Minister was not in his residence at the time, as per sources.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.



The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019

