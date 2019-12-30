The Debate
Fire Breaks Out At Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg Residence Compound; LIVE Updates Here

General News

In a massive development, a fire has broken out in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence - 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday, as confirmed by the fire department.

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fire

Update at 8:15 : Fire completely doused

 Visuals outside PM residence

Update at 8:00 PM

The fire was reported at 7:25 pm today. As per sources, it is a minor fire. The road to the PM residence - 9 Lok Kalyan Marg has been blocked. The fire has been doused and the situation is under control, as per sources. The fire was reportedly in Bunglow no. 9 of Lok Kalyan Marg - which is not the residence of PM Modi, but the SPG reception area. The cause for the fire was reportedly a short circuit. The Prime Minister was not in his residence at the time, as per sources.

Here is the tweet from PMO confirming the same:

LIVE UPDATES HERE: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html

A minor fire has broken out in Prime Minister Narendra Modi residence area - 9 Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday, as confirmed by the fire department. Sources report that nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. 

 

Published:

