Fire Breaks Out At PNG’s Warehouse On Haridwar-Rishikesh NH

In the late hours of Friday, a sudden fire broke out at the warehouse of PNG's Central Warehousing Corporation near Nepali Farm on the Haridwar-Rishikesh National Highway.

The explosions' roar alarmed the neighbours and caused panic among the people. After hours of attempts, fire personnel were able to douse the fire in the morning.

The PNG's central warehouse reportedly caught fire at around 11 p.m., according to information from the Raiwala police station. Upon receiving information, station in-charge Kuldeep Pant and the team arrived at the scene.

According to the police, plastic pipes and other commodities of the GAIL company were stocked in the warehouse.

No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.