Fire Breaks Out At Slum In Mumbai's Kurla East, No Casualties So Far

A fire broke out at a slum in Kurla east of Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai, in the wee hours of Friday (September 8). On being informed, Fire tender rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai, today. Fire tender present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/hDwfkri8iY — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

(This is breaking news, further details awaited)